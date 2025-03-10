Open Menu

PSX Loses 42 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 42.36 points, a nominal negative change of 0.04 percent, closing at 114,356.34 points as compared to 114,398.70 points on the last trading day

A total of 324,654,460 shares were traded during the day as compared to 404,365,056 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.704 billion against Rs27.842 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,194 of them recorded gains and 170 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 71 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Power Cement with 24,823,328 shares at Rs11.

76 per share, Fauji Cement with 22,194,869 shares at Rs43.91 per share and Maple Leaf with 19,750,525 shares at Rs56.03 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs378.76 per share closing at Rs23,698.91 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs68.25 rise in its share price to close at Rs891.43.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs92.96 per share price, closing at Rs9,133.99, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs74.35 decline in its per share price to Rs7,321.25.

