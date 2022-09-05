UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 449 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PSX loses 449 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 449.81 points, a negative change of 1.06 percent, closing at 41,859.30 points against 42,309.11 points on the last working day.

A total of 156,803,627 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 160,139,274 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.368 billion against Rs 4.630 billion on last trading day.

As many as 361 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 76 of them recorded gain and 265 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 14,843,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.21, Pak Refinery with volume of 12,792,473 and price per share of Rs17.91 and Hascol petrol with volume of 12,777,500 and price per share of Rs 6.54.

Mehmood Tex. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.40.00 per share, closing at Rs900.00 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 54.00 to Rs 802.00.

Colgate Plam witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.56.96 per share closing at Rs 2,339.00 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs 85.99 to close at Rs 1,060.55.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

2 hours ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

3 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

4 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.