PSX loses 462 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 462.52 points, a negative change of 1.11 percent, closing at 41,140.34 against 41,602.86 points on the last working day.

A total of 177,761,063 shares were traded during the day as compared to 203,560,788 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.656 billion against Rs 6.364 billion on the last trading day.

Some 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gains, and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WroldCall Telecom with 25,722,000 shares at Rs 1.32 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 13,204,000 shares at Rs 2.73 per share, and Cnergyico PK, 10,383,017 shares at Rs 4.66 per share.

Sapphire FiberXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 81.46 per share price, closing at Rs 1,259 whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex XD with a Rs 46.01 rise in its per share price to Rs 698.Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease ofRs 140 per share closing at Rs 1,960, followed by Colgate Palm with a Rs 29.18 decline to close at Rs 13,214.