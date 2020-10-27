UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 468 Points To Close At 41,381points

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:25 PM

PSX loses 468 points to close at 41,381points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 468.64 (1.12%), closing at 41,381 points against 41,850 points on the last working day.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 468.64 (1.12%), closing at 41,381 points against 41,850 points on the last working day.

A total 481,047,352 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 487,158,467 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.436 billion against Rs21.514 billion previous day.

As many as 407 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 101 of them recorded gain and 295 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 77,190,500 shares and price per share of Rs21.67, Power Cement with a volume of 33,042,000 and price per share of Rs10.34 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 31,335,500 and price per share of Rs22.57.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs13900 whereas Island Textile was runner up with the increase of Rs43.33 per share, closing at Rs1075.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs78.01 per share, closing at Rs1599.99 whereas prices of Gatron Ind. decreased by Rs45.90 per share closing at Rs650.10.

