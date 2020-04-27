PSX loses 491 points, closes at 32,314 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,314.57 points as compared to 32,806.38 points on the last working day with the negative change of 491.81 points (1.5%).

A total of 122,282,110 shares were traded compared to the trade 120,578,701 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.333 billion as compared to Rs4.913 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 97 recorded gain and 198 sustained losses whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,346,500 shares and price per share of Rs 26.87, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 7,405,000 price per share of Rs 14.60 and DGK Cement with a volume of 7,005,000 and price per share of Rs82.71.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs167.67 per share, closing at Rs8166.67, Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs1679.67.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 130.46 per share, closing at Rs1800.01 whereas prices of Nestle PakistanXD decreased by Rs90 per share closing at Rs5548.