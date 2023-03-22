UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 501.88 Points, Closing At 40,376.10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:54 PM

PSX loses 501.88 points, closing at 40,376.10

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 501.88 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 1.23 per cent, closing at 40,376.10 points against 40,877.98 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 501.88 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 1.23 per cent, closing at 40,376.10 points against 40,877.98 points the previous day.

A total of 148,452,001 shares were traded during the day as compared to 142,804,015 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 3.917 billion against Rs. 4.177 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 337 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 75 of them recorded gains and 234 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Fauji Cement with 17,487,500 shares at Rs.11.81 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 11,071,860 shares at Rs.1.21 per share and Thatta Cement with 9,211,500 shares at Rs.11.01 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.66.61 per share price, closing at Rs.954.79, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with an Rs.50.05 rise in it's per share price to Rs.717.60.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.331.00 per share closing at Rs.17925.00; followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.180.85 decline to close at Rs.5000.15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Fauji Cement Company Limited Thatta Cement Company Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Mo ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

6 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's ba ..

IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's bail in prohibited funding case

18 minutes ago
 Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% ..

Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% Gold, 71.5% Currency - Central ..

19 minutes ago
 PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educati ..

PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educational track

19 minutes ago
 PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledg ..

PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledge to embrace equity

15 minutes ago
 Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in ..

Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in Protests of Finance Minister's ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.