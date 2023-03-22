PSX loses 501.88 points, closing at 40,376.10

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 501.88 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 1.23 per cent, closing at 40,376.10 points against 40,877.98 points the previous day.

A total of 148,452,001 shares were traded during the day as compared to 142,804,015 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 3.917 billion against Rs. 4.177 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 337 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 75 of them recorded gains and 234 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Fauji Cement with 17,487,500 shares at Rs.11.81 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 11,071,860 shares at Rs.1.21 per share and Thatta Cement with 9,211,500 shares at Rs.11.01 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.66.61 per share price, closing at Rs.954.79, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with an Rs.50.05 rise in it's per share price to Rs.717.60.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.331.00 per share closing at Rs.17925.00; followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.180.85 decline to close at Rs.5000.15.