PSX Loses 525 Points

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday and shed 525.86 points, showing negative change of 1.12 percent, closing at 46,244.56 points against 46,770.42 points the previous trading day.

A total of 200,288,813 shares were traded during the day as compared to 217,852,268 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 8.987 billion against Rs 8.280 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 70 of them recorded gains and 240 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 16,322,731 shares at Rs 1.18 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 12,424,393 shares at Rs 1.89 per share and Dewan Motors with 12,107,424 shares at Rs 16.60 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 78.00 per share price, closing at Rs 1,148.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile with Rs 77.89 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,128.00.

Mehmood Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 54.50 per share closing at Rs 685.00; followed by Mari Petroleum with Rs 20.92 decline to close at Rs 1,619.53.

