PSX loses 531 points to close at 43,691 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 531.23 points, with negative change of 1.20 percent, closing at 43,691.68 points against 44,222.91 points on the last working day.

A total 363,243,348 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 492,314,221 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.143 billion against Rs23.429 billion previous day.

As many as 397 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 271 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,162,837 shares and price per share of Rs137.16, Unity food Ltd with a volume of 25,040,513 and price per share of Rs28.87 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 19,176,000 and price per share of Rs22.84.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs37.43 per share, closing at Rs2170.28 while Colgate Palm increased by Rs36.82 per share closing at Rs2750.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs500 per share, closing at Rs9700 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the decrease of Rs69.75 per share, closing at Rs1500.15.