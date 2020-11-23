PSX loses 554 points to close at 39,632 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday closed at 39,632 points against 40,187 points on the last working day, with negative change of 554.66 points (1.38%).

A total 195,467,730 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 189,857,102 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.476 billion against Rs7.578 billion previous day.

As many as 382 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 63 of them recorded gain and 297 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 15,418,000 shares and price per share of Rs23.72, Hascol petrol with a volume of 15,313,422 and price per share of Rs14.12 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 13,315,500 and price per share of Rs53.53.

Rafhan MaizeXD recorded maximum increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs8450 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs60 per share, closing at Rs975.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum decrease of Rs44 per share, closing at Rs1371 whereas Siemens Pak decreased by Rs42.97 per share closing at Rs532.03.