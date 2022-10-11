PSX loses 56 points

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 56.16 points on Tuesday, a negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 42,155.48 points against 42,211.64 points on the last working day.

A total of 304,838,249 shares were traded during the day compared to 240,194,764 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.845 billion against Rs.10.533 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 139 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 39,050,000 shares at Rs.1.56 per share, Cnergyico Pk with 34,128,922 at Rs.5.15 and Pak Refinery with 32,408,798 at Rs.18.22 per share.

Sapphire Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.59 per share price, closing at Rs. 1,064 whereas the runner up was Reliance Cotton with Rs.27 rise in per share price to Rs.558.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.70 per share closing at Rs.5,780 followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs.63.56 decline to close at Rs.2,234.88.

