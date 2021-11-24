PSX loses 584 points to close at 44,363 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 584.82 points, with a negative change of 1.30 percent, closing at 44,363.70 points against 44,948.52 points on the last working day.

A total of 310,388,271 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 264,608,741 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.947 billion against Rs 9.728 billion the previous day.

As many as 341 companies' transacted shares in the stock market,76 of them recorded gain and 245 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 26,519,206 shares and price per share of Rs90.11, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 24,680,000 and price per share of Rs 2.11 and TPL PropertiesXB with volume of 24,083,000 and price per share of Rs 42.39.

Bhanero Tex XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 64 per share, closing atRs1139 whereas the runner up was Gatron Ind., the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 38.13 to Rs 546.60.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 closing Rs 9500 followed by Sapphire Fiber, the share price of which declined by Rs 65.05 to close at Rs 892.95.