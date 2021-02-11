PSX loses 588 points to close at 46,055 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 588.77 points, with negative change of 1.26 percent, closing at 46,055.52 points against 46,644.29 points on the last working day.

A total 1,124,821,205 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,011,910,450 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs35.598 billion against Rs27.298 billion previous day.

As many as 415 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 92 of them recorded gain and 313 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 353,566,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.68, Telcard Ltd with a volume of 97,499,000 and price per share of Rs6.89 and K-Electric Limited with a volume of 47,091,000 and price per share of Rs4.54.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs299 per share, closing at Rs10499 while AKD Capital shares increased by Rs34.89per share closing at Rs500.20.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs6220 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs59per share, closing at Rs1540.