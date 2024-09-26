PSX loses 589 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bearish trend on Thursday, losing 589.95 points, a negative change of 0.72 percent, closing at 81,657.97 points against 82,247.92 points on the last working day.

A total of 423,942,319 shares were traded during the day as compared to 422,163,158 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.671 billion against Rs.18.380 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 125 of them recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PIA Holding Company with 36,327,627 shares at Rs20.91 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 33,114,742 shares at Rs 1.23 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 25,821,689 shares at Rs 8.28 per share.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 108.85 per share price, closing at Rs 1,257.62, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 93.39 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,027.29.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 254.31 per share closing at Rs 1,7145.00 followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 119.90 decline to close at Rs 9,855.544.