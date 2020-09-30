PSX loses 632 points to close at 40,571points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 632.88 points, showing negative change of 1.54 percent, to close at 40,571.48 points against 41,204.36 points on the last working day A total 473,730,084 shares were traded during the day as compared to 353,650,561 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.372 billion against Rs13.804 billion last day.

As many as 417 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 98 of them recorded gain and 304 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 86,628,500 shares and price per share of Rs 21.

70, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 66,237,500 and price per share of Rs 17.47, and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 24,761,000 and price per share of Rs4.23.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase in its price of Rs 200 per share, closing at Rs 8500 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs 62.96 per share price, closing at Rs1683.96.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 per share price, closing at Rs 6,600 whereas Inland Textile shares decreased by Rs 73.50 per share price closing at Rs906.50.