UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Loses 632 Points To Close At 40,571points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 632 points to close at 40,571points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 632.88 points, showing negative change of 1.54 percent, to close at 40,571.48 points against 41,204.36 points on the last working day A total 473,730,084 shares were traded during the day as compared to 353,650,561 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.372 billion against Rs13.804 billion last day.

As many as 417 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 98 of them recorded gain and 304 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 86,628,500 shares and price per share of Rs 21.

70, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 66,237,500 and price per share of Rs 17.47, and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 24,761,000 and price per share of Rs4.23.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase in its price of Rs 200 per share, closing at Rs 8500 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs 62.96 per share price, closing at Rs1683.96.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs100 per share price, closing at Rs 6,600 whereas Inland Textile shares decreased by Rs 73.50 per share price closing at Rs906.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

11 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

11 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

11 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

12 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

24 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.