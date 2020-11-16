UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 64 Points To Close At 40,504 Points

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 64 points to close at 40,504 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday closed at 40,504 points against 40,569 points on the last working day, with a little negative change of 64.6 points (0.16%).

A total 181,446,328 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 243,084,683 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.177 billion against Rs7.

895 billion previous day.

As many as 366 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 142 of them recorded gain and 202 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 24,905,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.57, Maple leaf with a volume of 14,488,245 and price per share of Rs40.36 and Sui North Gas with a volume of 14,165,402 and price per share of Rs47.14.

