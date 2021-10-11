UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 647 Points To Close At 43,829 Points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 647.89 points, with a negative change of 1.46 per cent, closing at 43,829.35 points against 44,477.24 points on the last working day.

A total of 226,575,595 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 176,069,599 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.271 billion against Rs6.842 billion the previous day.

As many as 548 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 61 of them recorded gain and 470 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 41,362,500 shares and price per share of Rs 2.53, Telecard Limited with a volume of 13,891,000 and price per share of Rs17.27 and Treet Corp with volume of 9,376,500 and price per share of Rs53.66.

Colgate PalmXB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs52 per share, closing at Rs2500. Gatron Ind was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs36, closing at Rs516.

Nestle Pakistan recorded a maximum decrease of Rs196.50 per share, closing at Rs5805 followed by Systems Limited, the prices of which declined by Rs 35 per share, closing at Rs690.61.

