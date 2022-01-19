PSX loses 673 points to close at 44,833 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 673.98 points, a negative change of 1.48 percent, closing at 44,833.43 points against 45,507.41points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 673.98 points, a negative change of 1.48 percent, closing at 44,833.43 points against 45,507.41points on the last working day.

A total of 236,934,760 shares, valuing Rs8.662 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 165,136,244 shares, valuing Rs7.565 billion, the previous day.

As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 56 of them recorded gain and 289 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 27,328,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.16, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,191,658 and price per share of Rs88.36 and Telecard Limited with volume of 18,792,500 and price per share of Rs17.23.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs20999 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs74 to Rs1124.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs98 closing at Rs1902 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs78.99 to close at Rs2420.