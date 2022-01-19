UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 673 Points To Close At 44,833 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 05:33 PM

PSX loses 673 points to close at 44,833 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 673.98 points, a negative change of 1.48 percent, closing at 44,833.43 points against 45,507.41points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 673.98 points, a negative change of 1.48 percent, closing at 44,833.43 points against 45,507.41points on the last working day.

A total of 236,934,760 shares, valuing Rs8.662 billion, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 165,136,244 shares, valuing Rs7.565 billion, the previous day.

As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 56 of them recorded gain and 289 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 27,328,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.16, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,191,658 and price per share of Rs88.36 and Telecard Limited with volume of 18,792,500 and price per share of Rs17.23.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs20999 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs74 to Rs1124.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs98 closing at Rs1902 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs78.99 to close at Rs2420.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Commissioner orders expediting vaccination process ..

Commissioner orders expediting vaccination process in Multan division

34 seconds ago
 'Ehsas Rashan Programme': 10,794 shops underwent r ..

'Ehsas Rashan Programme': 10,794 shops underwent registration in Multan

36 seconds ago
 PESCO conducts raids on power pilferers

PESCO conducts raids on power pilferers

3 minutes ago
 Russian-Belarussian Drills Should Not Cause Concer ..

Russian-Belarussian Drills Should Not Cause Concern - Deputy Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan stresses upon development of mega ci ..

PM Imran Khan stresses upon development of mega cities as big engines for econom ..

3 minutes ago
 MWMC implements smart plan for exemplary cleanline ..

MWMC implements smart plan for exemplary cleanliness in city

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.