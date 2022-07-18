PSX loses 707 points, closing at 41,367 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 707.80 points, a negative change of 1.68 percent, closing at 41,367.11 points against 42,074.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 151,351,993 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 140,118,124 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.357 billion against Rs 5.374 billion on last trading day.

As many as 326 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 55 of them recorded gain and 253 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 12,730,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.36, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 10,311,000 and price per share of Rs 3.05 and TPL Properties with volume of 8,299,678 and price per share of Rs 19.36.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 162.38 per share, closing at Rs 2,350 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 20 to Rs 849.99.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 150 per share closing at Rs 9,800 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 45 to close at

Rs 755.