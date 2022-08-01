PSX loses 74 points

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 74.40 points, a negative change of 0.19 percent, closing at 40,075.96 points against 40,150.36 points on the last working day.

A total of 110,422,594 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 170,272,721shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 3.718 billion against Rs 6.307 billion on last trading day.

As many as 309 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 101 of them recorded gain and 182 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 12,727,715 shares and price per share of Rs17.82, TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 9,214,095 and price per share of Rs.91.59 and WorldCAll Telecom with volume of 8,633,500 and price per share of Rs1.17.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.400 per share, closing at Rs.6,290 whereas the runner up was Indus Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.149.96 to Rs.2,149.46.

Bata Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs162 per share closing at Rs.2,010 followed by Premium Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs37.38 to close at Rs.635.01.

