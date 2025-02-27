Open Menu

PSX Loses 78 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PSX loses 78 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) loses 78.02 points on Thursday, a negative change of 0.07 percent, closing at 113,784.31 points as compared to 113,862.33 points on the last trading day.

A total of 397,393,389 shares were traded during the day as compared to 640,178,422 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.327 billion against Rs22.740 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,145 of them recorded gains and 253 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 71,837,021 shares at Rs.

7.81 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 20,251,564 shares at Rs.1.45 per share and At-Tahur Limited with 17,624,004 shares at Rs.32.84 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.75.02 per share closing at Rs.23,399.99 whereas runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs.30.75 rise in its share price to close at Rs.884.29.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.184.68 per share price, closing at Rs.3.002.79, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs.44.52 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,890.40.

