UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Loses 786 Points To Close At 45,051 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

PSX loses 786 points to close at 45,051 points

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 786.29 points, with negative change of 1.72 percent, closing at 45,051.06 points against 45,837.35 points on the last working day.

A total 459,870,921 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 317,237,196 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.751 billion against Rs15.944 billion previous day.

As many as 360 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 77 of them recorded gain and 271 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 48,203,500 shares and price per share of Rs 34.83, Unity food Ltd with a volume of 45,359,701 and price per share of Rs30.96 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 35,358,942 and price per share of Rs145.78.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs63.65 per share, closing at Rs1046 while Indus dyeing increased by Rs51.63 per share closing at Rs912.24Indus Motor Co. recorded maximum decrease of Rs75.73 per share, closing at Rs1024.42 whereas Philip Morris Pak. was runner up with the decrease of Rs54.33 per share, closing at Rs130.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top 786 Investment Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Azgard Nine Limited Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

5 minutes ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

18 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.