PSX loses 786 points to close at 45,051 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 786.29 points, with negative change of 1.72 percent, closing at 45,051.06 points against 45,837.35 points on the last working day.

A total 459,870,921 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 317,237,196 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.751 billion against Rs15.944 billion previous day.

As many as 360 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 77 of them recorded gain and 271 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 48,203,500 shares and price per share of Rs 34.83, Unity food Ltd with a volume of 45,359,701 and price per share of Rs30.96 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 35,358,942 and price per share of Rs145.78.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs63.65 per share, closing at Rs1046 while Indus dyeing increased by Rs51.63 per share closing at Rs912.24Indus Motor Co. recorded maximum decrease of Rs75.73 per share, closing at Rs1024.42 whereas Philip Morris Pak. was runner up with the decrease of Rs54.33 per share, closing at Rs130.