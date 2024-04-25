PSX Loses 80 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday shed 80.49 points, a negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 71,971.40 points against 72,051.89 points the previous trading day.
A total of 798,527,177 shares valuing Rs.27.542 billion were traded during the day as compared to 599,401,643 shares valuing Rs. 24.459 billion the last day.
Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 173 of them recorded gains and 191 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 25 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 119,648,396 shares at Rs.
4.64 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 79,958,285 shares at Rs.1.39 per share and Air Unity Foods Limited with 44,276,576 shares at Rs.24.91 per share.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.74.31 per share price, closing at Rs.1,072.52, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.28.33 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,829.10.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.372.99 per share closing at Rs.20,255.00, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.79.34 decline to close at Rs.1,186.03.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Business
-
Ahad Cheem lauds UNDP’s cooperation37 seconds ago
-
London stocks hit new record on blockbuster mining takeover bid30 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University, Ministry of Climate Change, Ethiopian embassy host business forum50 minutes ago
-
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again3 hours ago
-
Mining giant BHP launches bid to take over rival Anglo American3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs500 per tola to Rs242,5004 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower after Meta results4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 20248 hours ago
-
Meta profits soar but costs of AI cause worry9 hours ago