PSX Loses 83 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 83.10 points on Wednesday, a slight negative change of 0.2 percent, closing at 41,435.13 against 41,518.23 points on the last working day.

A total of 220,560,663 shares were traded during the day compared to 230,658,574 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.8.028 billion against Rs.9.623 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 337 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 138 of them recorded gain and 165 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with 29,302,432 shares at Rs 21.46 per share, Cnergyico PK with 17,890,329 at Rs5.01 and Ghani Glo Hol with 9,735,962 at Rs16.86 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 110.71 per share price, closing at Rs 2,289 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm XDXB with Rs 36 rise in per share price to Rs.2,140.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 94.53 per share closing atRs 1,165.97 followed by Premium Tex with Rs 67.05 decline to close at Rs 826.95.

