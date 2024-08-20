Open Menu

PSX Loses 84 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PSX loses 84 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 84.82 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 77,745.52 points against 77,830.34 points on the last working day.

A total of 380,717,441 shares were traded during the day as compared to 471,749,071 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.237 billion against Rs 16.915 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 67 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 101,859,421 shares at Rs 10.21 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 35,808,078 shares at Rs.6.46 per share and Flying Cement with 17,469,961 shares at Rs 11.58 per share.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.81.10 per share price, closing at Rs 892.10, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs 76.40 rise in its per share price to Rs 17,600.00.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.25.64 per share closing at Rs3,262.64 followed by Atlas Honda Limited with Rs 19.82 decline to close at Rs 606.21.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Atlas Honda Limited Flying Cement Company Limited Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business