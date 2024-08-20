PSX Loses 84 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) shed 84.82 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 77,745.52 points against 77,830.34 points on the last working day.
A total of 380,717,441 shares were traded during the day as compared to 471,749,071 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 11.237 billion against Rs 16.915 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 67 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 101,859,421 shares at Rs 10.21 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 35,808,078 shares at Rs.6.46 per share and Flying Cement with 17,469,961 shares at Rs 11.58 per share.
PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.81.10 per share price, closing at Rs 892.10, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs 76.40 rise in its per share price to Rs 17,600.00.
Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.25.64 per share closing at Rs3,262.64 followed by Atlas Honda Limited with Rs 19.82 decline to close at Rs 606.21.
