PSX Loses 87 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 87.17 points on Monday, a negative change of 0.20 percent, closing at 42,504.34 points against 42,591.51 points on the last working day.

A total of 229,211,463 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 265,752,068 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.284 billion against Rs.9.034 billion on last trading day.

As many as 337 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 115 of them recorded gain and 197 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 23,819,000 shares and price per share of Rs.

1.27, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 15,844,000 and price per share of Rs.3.53 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 12,237,783 and price per share of Rs.5.43.

Gatron Ind witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.25.95 per share, closing at Rs.371.96 whereas the runner up was Thal Ind Corporation, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.18.82 to Rs.269.83.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.309.98 per share closing at Rs.5,790.02 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs.80.98 to close at Rs.1,011.01.

