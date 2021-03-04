UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 882 Points To Close At 45,278 Points

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

PSX loses 882 points to close at 45,278 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 882.24 points, with negative change of 1.91 percent, closing at 47,278.54 points against 46,160.78 points on the last working day.

A total 441,496,386 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 403,693,863 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.232 billion against Rs23.501 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 46 of them recorded gain and 358 sustained losses whereas the share price of 8 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 33,106,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.13, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 28,669,500 and price per share of Rs17.75 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 25,827,172 and price per share of Rs147.61.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs2900 while Sunrays Textile shares increased by Rs74.97 per share closing at Rs1074.58.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum decrease of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs880 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the decrease of Rs32.49per share, closing at Rs917.51.

