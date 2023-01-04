UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 91 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 91 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 91.34 points on Wednesday, witnessing a negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 40,539.30 against 40,630.64 points on the previous day.

A total of 142,881,828 shares were traded during the day as compared to 201,058,817 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.334 billion against Rs 4.977 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 325 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 128 of them recorded gains and 173 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 10,850,000 shares at Rs 15.54 per share Sui South Gas with 10,734,500 shares at Rs 11.06 per share, and Al Shaheer(R) with 9,350,854 shares at Rs 1.07 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 499.00 per share price, closing at Rs9599.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex. with a Rs 34.97 rise in its per share price to Rs610.00.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 100.00 per share closing atRs 5750.00, followed by J.D.W Sugar with Rs 14.66 decline to close at Rs 405.33.

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Dewan Farooque Motors Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Premium Textile Mills Limited Billion

