PSX Loses 91 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 91.45 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 0.12 percent, closing at 77,992.79 points against 78,084.24 points on the last working day
A total of 636,024,989 shares were traded during the day as compared to 591,511,522 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.267 billion against Rs 17.177 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 140 of them recorded gains and 260 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 124,735,968 shares at Rs 11.44 per share, Fauji Foods Ltd with 39,280,114 shares at Rs.8.92 per share and Yousuf Weaving with 34,902,609 shares at Rs 5.81 per share.
Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 88.16 per share price, closing at Rs 3,389.88, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs 62.56 rise in its per share price to Rs 688.13.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 160.00 per share closing at Rs 17,340.00 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 46.40 decline to close at Rs 6,817.15.
