PSX Loses 91 Points To Close At 42,115 Points

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 91 points to close at 42,115 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bearish trend and lost 91.69 points with negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 42,115 points against 42,207 points on the last working day.

A total 380,497,421 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 427,911,630 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.938 billion against Rs18.151 billion previous day.

As many as 399 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 154 of them recorded gain and 219 sustained losses whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 41,306,500 shares and price per share of Rs72.57, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,255,500 and price per share of Rs.27.23 and Ghani Global (R ) with a volume of 18,042,500 and price per share of Rs.3.08.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs164.95 per share, closing at Rs.6750 whereas National Refinery was runner up with the increase of Rs17.33 per share, closing at Rs248.43.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.60 per share, closing at Rs.965 whereas Philip Morris Pak shares decreased by Rs.39.99 per share closing at Rs1410.

