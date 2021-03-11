PSX loses 911 points to close at 42,779 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 911.92 points, with negative change of 2.09 percent, closing at 42,779.76 points against 43,691.68 points on the last working day.

A total 406,100,880 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 363,243,348 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.711 billion against Rs21.143 billion previous day.

As many as 408 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 47 of them recorded gain and 351 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity food Ltd with a volume of 34,888,523 shares and price per share of Rs27.33, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 27,086,670 and price per share of Rs130.08 and Hum Network with volume of 21,531,000 and price per share of Rs6.15.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs26.83 per share, closing at Rs935 while Murree Brewery increased by Rs20 per share closing at Rs560.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs237.50 per share, closing at Rs5710.50 whereas Sunrays Textile was runner up with the decrease of Rs81.75 per share, closing at Rs1008.25.