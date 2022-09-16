PSX loses 92 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 92.60 points, a negative change of 0.22 percent, closing at 41,679.49 against 41,772.09 points on the last working day.

A total of 219,351,317 shares were traded during the day compared to 259,979,526 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.8.892 billion against Rs.10.111 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 315 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,108 of them recorded gain and 188 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with 27,566,526 shares at Rs.116.19 per share, Hascol petrol with 26,089,500 shares at Rs.6.92 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 20,950,000 shares at Rs.1.19 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.150 per share price, closing at Rs.2,200 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm XDXB with Rs.122.70 rise in per share price to Rs.2,140.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.250 per share closing at Rs.9,750 followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs.70 decline to close at Rs.931.