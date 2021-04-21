UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 93 Points To Close At 45,306 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 93.24 points, with negative change of 0.21 per cent, closing at 45,306.54 points against 45,399.78 points on the last working day.

A total of 387,908,935 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 343,281,979 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.340 billion against Rs14.206 billion the previous day.

As many as 388 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 111 of them recorded gain and 260 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 46,752,728 shares and price per share of Rs165.01, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 42,895,000 and price per share of Rs1.73 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 37,615,386 and price per share of Rs32.48.

AKD Capital witnessed maximum increase of Rs31.50 per share, closing at Rs451.50 followed by Gatron Ind, share prices of which increased by Rs28.94, closing at Rs469.95.

Island Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs155.55 per share, closing at Rs1918 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs 74.17 per share, closing at Rs914.83.

