PSX Loses 94 Points To Close At 44,923 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 94.37 points, with a negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 44,923.91 points against 45,018.28 points on the last working day.

A total of 160,210,673 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 176,131,035 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.742 billion against Rs7.071 billion the previous day As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 96 of them recorded gain and 214 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with a volume of 25,459,827 shares and price per share of Rs6.18, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 21,129,927 and price per share of Rs80.89 and Hascol petrol with volume of 11,825,000 and price per share of Rs6.03.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs1124 whereas the runner up was Siemens Pak the share prices of which climbed up by Rs21.84 to Rs660.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs152 closing at Rs20847 followed by Philip Morris Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs30 to close at Rs770.

