PSX loses 95.76 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) declined by 95.76 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.23 per cent, closing at 41,099.31 points against 41,195.07 points the previous day.

A total of 91,494,440 shares were traded during the day as compared to 97,765,956 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.390 billion against Rs 2.879 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 300 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 114 of them recorded gains and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 37 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 23,196,785 shares at Rs 1.11 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 8,547,185 shares at Rs 1.81 per share, and Unity Foods Ltd. with 3,690,957 shares at Rs 12.09 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1600.00 per share price, closing at Rs 23400.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with a Rs 35.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 1680.00.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 86.67 per share closing at Rs 6500.00, followed by Pak Tobacco with a Rs 18.51 decline to close at Rs 640.00.