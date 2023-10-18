Open Menu

PSX Loses 99 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 06:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday shed 99.53 points, a negative change of 0.20 per cent, closing at 49,431.48 points against 49,531.01 points the previous day.

A total of 332,606,956 shares valuing Rs 8.824 billion were traded during the day as compared to 368,340,627 shares valuing Rs 10.404 billion the previous day.

As many as 347 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 141 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 75,718,044 shares at Rs 16.87 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 37,461,346 shares at Rs 3.08 per share and Pak Int. Bulk with 23,634,000 shares at Rs 4.67 per share.

Bhanero Tex XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 36.50 per share price, closing at Rs 959.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex XD with a Rs 26.85 rise in its per share price to Rs 404.85.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 37.50 per share closing at Rs 462.50, followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 12.41 decline to close at Rs 7,300.00.

