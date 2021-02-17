PSX loses 99 points to close at 46,768 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday lost 99.81 points, witnessing negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 46,768.14 points against 46,867.95 points on the last working day.

A total 701,764,681 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 514,208,025 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs28.506 billion against Rs25.358 billion previous day.

As many as 419 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 204 of them recorded gain and 199 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 78,206,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.11, Telecard Limited with a volume of 76,131,000 and price per share of Rs7.63 and Dost Steels Ltd with a volume of 53,710,000 and price per share of Rs5.60.

Millat Tractor witnessed maximum increase of Rs55.23 per share, closing at Rs1210.64 while Sunrays Textile shares increased by Rs50.01 per share closing at Rs737.99.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs64.20 per share, closing at Rs1530.30 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs1780.