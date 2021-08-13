PSX loses100 points to close at 47,169 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 100.92 points, with a negative change of 0.21 per cent, closing at 47,169.84 points against 47,270.76 points on the last working day.

A total of 213,362,547 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 230,174,905 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.277 billion against Rs11.548 billion the previous day.

As many as 452 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 168 of them recorded gain and 257 sustained losses whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 24,516,500 shares and price per share of Rs39.22, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 23,911,000 and price per share of Rs43.42 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 11,429,500 and price per share of Rs3.37.

Pak Services witnessed maximum increase of Rs65.87 per share, closing at Rs 953. Siemens Pak was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 47.97, closing at Rs 687.59.

Gatron Ind recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 35.50 per share, closing at Rs448 followed by ArchromaPak, the prices of which declined by Rs 19.67 per share, closing at Rs 571.39.