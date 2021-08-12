UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses106 Points To Close At 47,270 Points

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PSX loses106 points to close at 47,270 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 106.62 points, with a negative change of 0.23 per cent, closing at 47,270.76 points against 47,377.38 points on the last working day.

A total of 230,174,905 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 382,644,494 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.548 billion against Rs15.710 billion the previous day.

As many as 458 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 106 of them recorded gain and 329 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,225,824 shares and price per share of Rs160.23, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 15,077,500 and price per share of Rs43.43 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 11,810,500 and price per share of Rs3.43.

Siemens Pak witnessed maximum increase of Rs44.62 per share, closing at Rs 639.62. Blessed Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 29.46, closing at Rs 459.99.

Sapphire Fiber recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 70.12 per share, closing at Rs864.87 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, the prices of which declined by Rs 20 per share, closing at Rs 1980.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Wyeth Pakistan Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

1 minute ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

5 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

24 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

28 minutes ago
 CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of powe ..

CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of power supply to Gwadar

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.