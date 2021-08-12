PSX loses106 points to close at 47,270 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 106.62 points, with a negative change of 0.23 per cent, closing at 47,270.76 points against 47,377.38 points on the last working day.

A total of 230,174,905 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 382,644,494 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.548 billion against Rs15.710 billion the previous day.

As many as 458 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 106 of them recorded gain and 329 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,225,824 shares and price per share of Rs160.23, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 15,077,500 and price per share of Rs43.43 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 11,810,500 and price per share of Rs3.43.

Siemens Pak witnessed maximum increase of Rs44.62 per share, closing at Rs 639.62. Blessed Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 29.46, closing at Rs 459.99.

Sapphire Fiber recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 70.12 per share, closing at Rs864.87 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, the prices of which declined by Rs 20 per share, closing at Rs 1980.