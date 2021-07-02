UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses114 Points To Close At 47,686 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 114 points, with a negative change of 0.24 percent, closing at 47,686.18 points against 47,800.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 563,811,841 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 760,008,762 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.332 billion against Rs16.258 billion the previous day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 175 of them recorded gain and 224 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 49,535,362 shares and price per share of Rs9.11, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 43,772,000 and price per share of Rs4.10 and Kohinoor Spinning with volume of 28,885,000 and price per share of Rs5.57.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum increase of Rs57 per share, closing at Rs847. Pak Tobacco was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs47.39, closing at Rs1719.66.

Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of Rs990 per share, closing at Rs16000 followed by Gatron Ind, the share prices of which decreased by Rs33.20 per share, closing at Rs442.

