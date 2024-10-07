PSX Makes Good Start With 84,000-point Mark On First Day Of Trading Week
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PSX witnesses an increase of 197 points that brought KSE-100 index to 83,729 points
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) opened the trading session on a positive note, with the index surpassing the 84,000-point mark for the first time.
On the first day of the trading week (Monday), the psx witnessed an increase of 197 points that brought the KSE-100 index to 83,729 points.
Later, the stock market continued its upward trend, boosted by renewed investor confidence following last week's gains. The PSX experienced a rise of 276 points, elevating the index to 83,808 points.
During the trading session, the bullish trend persisted, and after a surge of 584 points, the KSE-100 index reached a historic high of 84,116 points, crossing the 84,000-point threshold for the first time in the country's history.
The previous week also concluded with significant gains at the PSX, with the index reaching its highest level.
