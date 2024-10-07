Open Menu

PSX Makes Good Start With 84,000-point Mark On First Day Of Trading Week

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

PSX witnesses an increase of 197 points that brought KSE-100 index to 83,729 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) opened the trading session on a positive note, with the index surpassing the 84,000-point mark for the first time.

On the first day of the trading week (Monday), the psx witnessed an increase of 197 points that brought the KSE-100 index to 83,729 points.

Later, the stock market continued its upward trend, boosted by renewed investor confidence following last week's gains. The PSX experienced a rise of 276 points, elevating the index to 83,808 points.

During the trading session, the bullish trend persisted, and after a surge of 584 points, the KSE-100 index reached a historic high of 84,116 points, crossing the 84,000-point threshold for the first time in the country's history.

The previous week also concluded with significant gains at the PSX, with the index reaching its highest level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

19 minutes ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

34 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

39 minutes ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

48 minutes ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

2 hours ago
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business