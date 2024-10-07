PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

(@Abdulla99267510)

PSX witnesses an increase of 197 points that brought KSE-100 index to 83,729 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) opened the trading session on a positive note, with the index surpassing the 84,000-point mark for the first time.

On the first day of the trading week (Monday), the psx witnessed an increase of 197 points that brought the KSE-100 index to 83,729 points.

Later, the stock market continued its upward trend, boosted by renewed investor confidence following last week's gains. The PSX experienced a rise of 276 points, elevating the index to 83,808 points.

During the trading session, the bullish trend persisted, and after a surge of 584 points, the KSE-100 index reached a historic high of 84,116 points, crossing the 84,000-point threshold for the first time in the country's history.

The previous week also concluded with significant gains at the PSX, with the index reaching its highest level.