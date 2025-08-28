PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in collaboration with the pakistan stock exchange (PSX), organized an “Investor and Industry” awareness session here Thursday to highlight opportunities for businesses and SMEs to raise capital through the stock market.

MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh said the stock exchange was the backbone of any country’s economy, playing a vital role in promoting investment, creating opportunities, and strengthening national growth. He urged small, medium, and large enterprises to utilize capital markets as a credible and sustainable source of funding.

PSX Manager Operations Naseer Javed briefed participants on investment avenues such as government and corporate bonds, mutual and futures funds, and various securities available on the exchange.

He said companies could enhance brand value and investor confidence by listing even 10 to 15 percent of their shares, while IPOs and secondary offerings provided multiple options for raising capital.

He added that strong financial performance and branding helped companies secure better valuations, while indices such as the KSE All Share and F-27 Small Cap Index reflected market dynamics.

MCCI leadership reaffirmed its commitment to work with psx and other financial institutions to ensure the business community, particularly SMEs, benefited from capital market opportunities.

MCCI Vice President Azhar Baloch, Talat Javed, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Sheikh Zafar, Ammar Raza Sheikh, Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Rabnawaz Malik, and MCCI Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq were among the prominent participants.