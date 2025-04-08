PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

(@Abdulla99267510)

Stock market closed with a significant drop of 3,882 points, and brought index down to 114,909 points after Trump’s tariffs

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) After a day of sharp downturn in the pakistan stock exchange (PSX), the market opened on a positive note on on Tuesday (today) with 116,000-points of index.

The psx began with a positive trend, and a surge in trading activity was observed on the second day of the trading week.

During this time, the KSE-100 Index rose by 1,446 points and reached the level of 116,355 points.

After US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs, stock markets around the world including Pakistan’s experienced a crash which led to a severe decline in trading.

