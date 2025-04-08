Open Menu

PSX Opens On A Positive Note With KSE-Index Of 116,000 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:14 PM

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

Stock market closed with a significant drop of 3,882 points, and brought index down to 114,909 points after Trump’s tariffs

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) After a day of sharp downturn in the pakistan stock exchange (PSX), the market opened on a positive note on on Tuesday (today) with 116,000-points of index.

The psx began with a positive trend, and a surge in trading activity was observed on the second day of the trading week.

During this time, the KSE-100 Index rose by 1,446 points and reached the level of 116,355 points.

After US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs, stock markets around the world including Pakistan’s experienced a crash which led to a severe decline in trading.

On Monday, the PSX closed with a significant drop of 3,882 points, bringing the index down to 114,909 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Trump Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

39 seconds ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

2 minutes ago
 Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils ..

Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025

16 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

46 minutes ago
 China sees more active e-commerce logistics in Mar ..

China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Bas ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener

1 hour ago
UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic a ..

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Korean government formally sets presidential elect ..

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

3 hours ago
 UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Kn ..

UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

3 hours ago
 Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, promp ..

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business