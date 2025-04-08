PSX Opens On A Positive Note With KSE-Index Of 116,000 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 01:14 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) After a day of sharp downturn in the pakistan stock exchange (PSX), the market opened on a positive note on on Tuesday (today) with 116,000-points of index.
The psx began with a positive trend, and a surge in trading activity was observed on the second day of the trading week.
During this time, the KSE-100 Index rose by 1,446 points and reached the level of 116,355 points.
After US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs, stock markets around the world including Pakistan’s experienced a crash which led to a severe decline in trading.
On Monday, the PSX closed with a significant drop of 3,882 points, bringing the index down to 114,909 points.
