PSX Rates 2 Karachi

Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1550

Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.571.44

Mian Textile Industries Ltd.

Azgard Nine Limited.31.05

AN Textile Mills Ltd.11.5

Kohinoor Power Co Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.79

The Searle Company Ltd.261.02

Share on Whatsapp

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..