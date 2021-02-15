UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Rates 2 Karachi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

PSX Rates 2 Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:

Century Paper & Board Mills.116.09

Cherat Packaging Limited.228.54

Merit Packaging Ltd.14.53

Packages Ltd.532.05

Roshan Packages Limited.35.24

Security papers Ltd.146.68

PHARMACEUTICALS:

Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.751.21

AGP Limited.129.72

Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.327.82

Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.274.43

Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.187

Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.679.95

IBL HealthCare Limited.120.5

Macter International Limited.(XD)161.1

The Searle Company Ltd.272.71

Wyeth Pakistan Limited.1000

POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:

Altern Energy Ltd.29

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.22.39

Hub Power Company Limited.87.95

K Electric Limited.4.17

Kohinoor Energy Ltd.35.45

Kohinoor Power Co Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.76

Kot Addu Power Company.39.9

LALPIR Power Limited.17.53

Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.17.5

Nishat Power Limited.24.11

Pakgen Power Limited.30

Saif Power Ltd.15.67

Tri Star Power Ltd.5.22

REFINERY:

Attock Refinery Limited.223.05

BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.9.17

National Refinary Ltd.541.33

Pakistan Refinery Ltd.26.94

SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:

Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.12

Adam Sugar Mills Limited.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]34.53

Al Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.345

Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)75

Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.98

Faran Sugar Mills Ltd.41

Habib Rice Product Ltd.33.83

Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.31.9

Husein Sugar Mills Limited.19.5

Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.22.03

Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.(XB)53.25

Noon Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)60

Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd.9.77

Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)90.38

Shakarganj Limited.32.5

Tandliawala Sugar Mills Ltd.145.21

Thal Industries Corporation Ltd.269.98

SYNTHETIC & RAYON:

Gatron (Industries) Ltd.574

Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.22.11

Rupali Polyester Ltd.30.1

Tri Star Polyester Ltd.9.01

TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:

Avanceon Limited.97.67

Hum Network Limited.6.11

Media Times Limited.2.38

NetSol Technologies Ltd.248.44

Pak Datacom Limited.130

Pakistan Telecommunication Co.8.8

Systems Limited.496.96

Telecard Ltd.6.63

TPL CORP Limited.6.89

TPL Trakker Limited.9.89

TRG Pakistan Ltd.121.65

Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.53

TEXTILE COMPOSITE:

Artistic Denim Mills Limited.129.88

Azgard Nine Limited.31.61

Bleesed Textile Ltd.310

Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.36.45

Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.226.55

Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.113.11

Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.6.05

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.51.56

Hala Enterprises Limited9.09

Interloop Limited.70.69

Kohinoor Industries Ltd.8.95

Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.77.99

Mian Textile Industries Ltd.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]14.89

Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.51.33

Nishat Mills Ltd.121.24

Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.10

Redco Textile Ltd.8.89

Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.43

Sapphire Fibres Mills Ltd.

900

Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.989

TEXTILE SPINNING:

Asim Textile Mills Ltd.9

Bilal Fibres Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.5

Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.

[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.81

Colony Textile Mills Ltd.7.03

D. S. Industries Ltd.3.26

Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.5

Din Textile Mills Ltd.51.99

Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.185.5

Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.244

Hira Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.98

Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.611

J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.10.24

J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.49

Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.14.07

Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.4.28

Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd.35.08

Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.5

Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.17.15

Ruby Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.01

Saif Textile Mills Ltd.14.97

Sally Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.57

Sana Industries Ltd.80

Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.10.73

Service Textile Mills Ltd.17.55

Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.35.2

Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.639.99

TEXTILE WEAVING:

Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd.9.1

Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.43.9

Samin Textiles Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]9.31

Service Fabrics Ltd.12.86

Shahtaj Textile Ltd.93.01

Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.4.46

Zephyr Textile Limited.14

TOBACCO:

Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.551.58

Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1594.5

Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.1440

TRANSPORT:

Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.56

Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.158.4

Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.12.73

Pakistan National Shipping Co.88.89

VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:

Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.265.01

WOOLLEN:

Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.46.56

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:

Dolmen City REIT.(XD)10.22

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:

Meezan Pakistan ETF11.56

NBP Pakistan Growth ETF11.41

UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.14.25

FUTURE CONTRACTS:

AICL FEB44.51

ASTL FEB47.55

AKBL FEB25.2

ATRL FEB223.96

AVN FEB98.14

BAHL FEB73.04

BAFL FEB33.81

BOP FEB9.02

CEPB FEB116.92

CHCC FEB184.36

DGKC FEB138.12

DOL FEB34.11

DCR FEB10.3

ENGRO FEB305.67

EFERT FEB64.96

EPCL FEB47.73

FCCL FEB26.59

FFBL FEB26.37

FFC FEB108.78

FEROZ FEB329.55

GTYR FEB90.27

GHNI FEB304.24

GHNL FEB117.62

GATM FEB51.65

HBL FEB135.6

HASCOL FEB11.17

HUBC FEB88.3

INIL FEB214.43

ISL FEB93.81

KEL FEB4.18

KAPCO FEB40.09

LOTCHEM FEB15.27

LUCK FEB792.69

MLCF FEB47.28

MCB FEB185.75

MEBL FEB110.04

MUGHAL FEB84.14

NBP FEB39.5

NRL FEB541.92

NETSOL FEB249.71

NCL FEB51.5

NML FEB121.85

OGDC FEB112.37

PAEL FEB40.13

PSMC FEB274.68

PIBTL FEB12.8

PPL FEB92.58

PRL FEB27.06

PSO FEB252.28

PIOC FEB142.14

POWER FEB11.18

SNGP FEB42.28

SSGC FEB14.8

TGL FEB99.41

SEARL FEB273.68

TREET FEB31.05

TRG FEB121.97

UBL FEB131.2

UNITY FEB33.54

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Oil Enterprise Chunian Ghazi Textile Cotton Packages Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

27 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

36 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

42 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.