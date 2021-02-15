PSX Rates 2 Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.116.09
Cherat Packaging Limited.228.54
Merit Packaging Ltd.14.53
Packages Ltd.532.05
Roshan Packages Limited.35.24
Security papers Ltd.146.68
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.751.21
AGP Limited.129.72
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.327.82
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.274.43
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.187
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.679.95
IBL HealthCare Limited.120.5
Macter International Limited.(XD)161.1
The Searle Company Ltd.272.71
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.1000
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Altern Energy Ltd.29
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.22.39
Hub Power Company Limited.87.95
K Electric Limited.4.17
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.35.45
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.76
Kot Addu Power Company.39.9
LALPIR Power Limited.17.53
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.17.5
Nishat Power Limited.24.11
Pakgen Power Limited.30
Saif Power Ltd.15.67
Tri Star Power Ltd.5.22
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.223.05
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.9.17
National Refinary Ltd.541.33
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.26.94
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]34.53
Al Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.345
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)75
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.98
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd.41
Habib Rice Product Ltd.33.83
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.31.9
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.19.5
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.22.03
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.(XB)53.25
Noon Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)60
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd.9.77
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)90.38
Shakarganj Limited.32.5
Tandliawala Sugar Mills Ltd.145.21
Thal Industries Corporation Ltd.269.98
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Gatron (Industries) Ltd.574
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.22.11
Rupali Polyester Ltd.30.1
Tri Star Polyester Ltd.9.01
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.97.67
Hum Network Limited.6.11
Media Times Limited.2.38
NetSol Technologies Ltd.248.44
Pak Datacom Limited.130
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.8.8
Systems Limited.496.96
Telecard Ltd.6.63
TPL CORP Limited.6.89
TPL Trakker Limited.9.89
TRG Pakistan Ltd.121.65
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.53
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.129.88
Azgard Nine Limited.31.61
Bleesed Textile Ltd.310
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.36.45
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.226.55
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.113.11
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.6.05
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.51.56
Hala Enterprises Limited9.09
Interloop Limited.70.69
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.8.95
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.77.99
Mian Textile Industries Ltd.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]14.89
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.51.33
Nishat Mills Ltd.121.24
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.10
Redco Textile Ltd.8.89
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.43
Sapphire Fibres Mills Ltd.
900
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.989
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Asim Textile Mills Ltd.9
Bilal Fibres Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.5
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.81
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.7.03
D. S. Industries Ltd.3.26
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.5
Din Textile Mills Ltd.51.99
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.185.5
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.244
Hira Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.98
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.611
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.10.24
J. K. Spinning Mills Ltd.49
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd.14.07
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.4.28
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd.35.08
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.5
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.17.15
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]7.01
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.14.97
Sally Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.57
Sana Industries Ltd.80
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.10.73
Service Textile Mills Ltd.17.55
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.35.2
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.639.99
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd.9.1
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.43.9
Samin Textiles Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]9.31
Service Fabrics Ltd.12.86
Shahtaj Textile Ltd.93.01
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.4.46
Zephyr Textile Limited.14
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.551.58
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1594.5
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.1440
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.56
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.158.4
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.12.73
Pakistan National Shipping Co.88.89
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd.265.01
WOOLLEN:
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.46.56
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.(XD)10.22
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
Meezan Pakistan ETF11.56
NBP Pakistan Growth ETF11.41
UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.14.25
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
AICL FEB44.51
ASTL FEB47.55
AKBL FEB25.2
ATRL FEB223.96
AVN FEB98.14
BAHL FEB73.04
BAFL FEB33.81
BOP FEB9.02
CEPB FEB116.92
CHCC FEB184.36
DGKC FEB138.12
DOL FEB34.11
DCR FEB10.3
ENGRO FEB305.67
EFERT FEB64.96
EPCL FEB47.73
FCCL FEB26.59
FFBL FEB26.37
FFC FEB108.78
FEROZ FEB329.55
GTYR FEB90.27
GHNI FEB304.24
GHNL FEB117.62
GATM FEB51.65
HBL FEB135.6
HASCOL FEB11.17
HUBC FEB88.3
INIL FEB214.43
ISL FEB93.81
KEL FEB4.18
KAPCO FEB40.09
LOTCHEM FEB15.27
LUCK FEB792.69
MLCF FEB47.28
MCB FEB185.75
MEBL FEB110.04
MUGHAL FEB84.14
NBP FEB39.5
NRL FEB541.92
NETSOL FEB249.71
NCL FEB51.5
NML FEB121.85
OGDC FEB112.37
PAEL FEB40.13
PSMC FEB274.68
PIBTL FEB12.8
PPL FEB92.58
PRL FEB27.06
PSO FEB252.28
PIOC FEB142.14
POWER FEB11.18
SNGP FEB42.28
SSGC FEB14.8
TGL FEB99.41
SEARL FEB273.68
TREET FEB31.05
TRG FEB121.97
UBL FEB131.2
UNITY FEB33.54