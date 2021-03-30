PSX Rates 2 Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :PAPER & board:
Century Paper & Board Mills.93.25
Cherat Packaging Limited.199.93
Merit Packaging Ltd.13.41
Packages Ltd.497.93
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd.(XD)80
Roshan Packages Limited.28.47
Security papers Ltd.132.01
PHARMACEUTICALS:
Abbott Laboratories Pak Ltd.722.69
AGP Limited.112.56
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd.300.82
Glaxo SmithKline Healthcare Pak Ltd.215.11
Glaxo SmithKline Pakistan Ltd.155.26
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd.642.91
IBL HealthCare Limited.90
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd.235
Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Ltd.876
The Searle Company Ltd.246.26
Wyeth Pakistan Limited.(XD)950
POWER GENERATION & DISTRIBUTION:
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.(XD)21.35
Hub Power Company Limited.81.64
K Electric Limited.3.97
Kohinoor Energy Ltd.32.4
Kohinoor Power Co Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]5.55
Kot Addu Power Company.40.24
LALPIR Power Limited.17.4
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd.14.5
Nishat Power Limited.22.1
Pakgen Power Limited.31
Saif Power Ltd.17.67
Tri Star Power Ltd.5.25
REFINERY:
Attock Refinery Limited.258.51
BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd.10.63
National Refinary Ltd.592.78
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.26.44
SUGAR & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Suger Mills Ltd.6.36
Adam Sugar Mills Limited.(XD)25.4
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.(XD)81.45
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.66
Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.32
Husein Sugar Mills Limited.20.25
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd.19.19
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd.44.4
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd.51.1
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]8
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.83
Shakarganj Limited.37.62
Tandliawala Sugar Mills Ltd.213.5
Thal Industries Corporation Ltd.257.99
SYNTHETIC & RAYON:
Gatron (Industries) Ltd.537.51
Pakistan Synthentics Ltd.26.02
Tri Star Polyester Ltd.14.02
TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATION:
Avanceon Limited.87.8
Hum Network Limited.6.32
Media Times Limited.2.84
NetSol Technologies Ltd.220.59
Pak Datacom Limited.80.95
Pakistan Telecommunication Co.9.48
Systems Limited.(XDXB)460.06
Telecard Ltd.6.74
TPL CORP Limited.6.51
TRG Pakistan Ltd.155.01
Worldcall Telecom Ltd.1.22
TEXTILE COMPOSITE:
Artistic Denim Mills Limited.96
Azgard Nine Limited.37.98
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd.915
Bleesed Textile Ltd.345
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.31.75
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd.(XD)100.04
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd.7.54
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.45.98
Hala Enterprises Limited8.85
Interloop Limited.66.98
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mil
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.2
Kohinoor Industries Ltd.7.92
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.(XD)62.69
Masood Textile Mills Ltd.47
Mian Textile Industries Ltd.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]20.88
Nishat (Chunia) Ltd.45.95
Nishat Mills Ltd.93.72
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd.9.98
Redco Textile Ltd.7
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd.43
Sapphire Fibres Mills Ltd.799
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd.
837
Towellers Ltd.83.32
TEXTILE SPINNING:
Bilal Fibres Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]1.53
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited.
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]2.25
Colony Textile Mills Ltd.5.32
D. S. Industries Ltd.2.88
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd.2.28
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd.32.06
Hira Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.75
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing.(XB)346.63
J. A. Textile Mills Ltd.10.88
Janana De Malucha Tex Mills.87.99
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.15.84
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd.3.2
Landmark Spinning Mills Limite
[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]19.89
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]4.7
Premium Textile Mills Ltd.360
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd.16
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]6.25
Saif Textile Mills Ltd.14.97
Sally Textile Mills Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]3.91
Sana Industries Ltd.(XR)52
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.8.78
Service Textile Mills Ltd.15.5
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd.28.5
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.(XB)338.42
Tata Textile Mills Ltd.68.69
TEXTILE WEAVING:
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd.47
Samin Textiles Ltd.[DEFAULTER SEGMENT]6.29
Service Fabrics Ltd.10.45
Shahtaj Textile Ltd.105.84
Yousuf Weaving Mills Limited.3.54
TOBACCO:
Khyber Tobacco Co. Ltd.427.49
Pakistan Tobacco Co Ltd.1530
Philip Morris (Pakistan)Ltd.967.5
TRANSPORT:
Pak International Airline Corp Ltd4.26
Pakistan Int.Container Terminal.157.17
Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd.10.28
Pakistan National Shipping Co.74.85
VANASPATI & ALLIED INDUSTRIES:
S .S . Oil Mills Ltd.96.75
WOOLLEN:
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited.47.14
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST:
Dolmen City REIT.10.07
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS:
Meezan Pakistan ETF10.95
UBL Pakistan Enterprise ETF.13.91
FUTURE CONTRACTS:
ASL APR23.42
ASC APR15.11
ASTL APR41.15
AKBL APR19.61
ATRL APR260.62
AVN APR88.7
ANL APR38.45
BAFL APR30.8
BOP APR8.05
BIPL APR11.25
BYCO APR10.7
CEPB APR91.98
CHCC APR161
DGKC APR120.24
ENGRO APR274
EFERT APR63.2
EPCL APR54.92
FCCL APR22.44
FFBL APR27.45
FABL APR16.27
GTYR APR85
GHNI APR246.82
GHNL APR98.84
GGL APR22.2
GATM APR46.42
HBL APR119.06
HASCOL APR10.22
HUBC APR79.61
HUMNL APR6.39
INIL APR200.77
ISL APR85.02
KEL APR4
KAPCO APR40.68
LPL APR17.39
LOTCHEM APR15.15
LUCK APR824.39
MLCF APR44.72
MCB APR173.36
MUGHAL APR89.91
NBP APR32.05
NRL APR599.58
NETSOL APR222.85
NRSL APR11.35
NCL APR46.42
NML APR94.78
OGDC APR100.5
PAEL APR33.43
PSMC APR297.8
PIBTL APR10.38
PPL APR86.99
PSO APR230.28
PTC APR9.59
PIOC APR122.37
POWER APR9.21
RPL APR28.9
SAZEW APR176.86
STPL APR15.7
SNGP APR39.86
SSGC APR12.99
TGL APR84.61
SEARL APR248
TREET APR25.87
TRG APR156.78
UBL APR117.29
UNITY APR30.09
WAVES APR20.62