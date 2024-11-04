Open Menu

PSX Reaches 92,062 Points On First Day Of Business Week

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

The KSE-100 index records an unprecedented rise of 1,202 points, surpasses two psychological levels of 91,000 and 92,000 points and ultimately reaches new peak

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th,2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a significant surge, with the index reaching a new all-time high.

On very first day of business week, the stock market opened with a substantial increase of 854 points as the KSE-100 index crossed the psychological barrier of 91,000 points, and reached 91,814 points.

Subsequently, the bullish trend continued in psx, and the KSE-100 index recorded an unprecedented rise of 1,202 points, surpassing two psychological levels of 91,000 and 92,000 points, ultimately reaching a new peak at 92,062 points.

