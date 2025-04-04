PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

(@Abdulla99267510)

KSE-100 index rises by 1,344.41 points on last trading day

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a record breaking surge as the benchmark index reached an all-time high.

A strong bullish trend was observed on the last trading day of the week.

The market opened on Friday with a sharp gain of 1,847.15 points as the session started at 120,785.26 points.

Later, the KSE-100 index rose by 1,344.41 points to touch 120,282.

52 points—marking the highest level ever recorded in the psx.

However, the profit-taking activity later increased, and caused the index to fall below the 120,000-point mark. The gain was limited to 1,039 points by bringing the index down to 119,977 points.

It may be mentioned here that despite the retaliatory tariffs imposed by the US President on 180 countries, the KSE-100 index had already touched a new peak on Thursday following the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.