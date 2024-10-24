Open Menu

PSX Reaches Highest Level As 100 Index Surpasses 88,000 Points Mark

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 24, 2024 | 02:37 PM

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

Market opens the positive zone, and during trading, 100 Index increases by over 1,000 points and reaches 88,276 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) has once again reached its highest level in history as the 100 Index surpassing the 88,000 points mark.

On the fourth day of the trading week, the market opened in the positive zone, and during trading, the Hundred Index increased by over 1,000 points, reaching 88,276 points.

On the third day of the trading week, the market also closed in the positive zone, with the Hundred Index rising by 727 points to finish at a peak of 87,194 points.

US Currency:

On the other hand, the trend of declining Dollar value in the interbank market continues.

On the fourth day of the trading week, the value of the US dollar decreased by 3 paisas, trading at 277.70 rupees, down from 277.73 rupees in the interbank market.

