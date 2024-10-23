Open Menu

PSX Reaches Historic Level Of 87,194.54 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PSX reaches historic level of 87,194.54 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Positive sentiments prevail over the 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) for third consecutive day on Wednesday and continued with bullish trend, gaining 727.96 more points, a positive change of 0.84 percent, reaching all time high level of 87,194.54 points against 86,466.58 points on the last trading day.

A total of 699,294,030 shares were traded during the day as compared to 722,209,194 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.824 billion against Rs.25.024 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 447 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 214 of them recorded gains and 173 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 207,635,816 shares at Rs 4.67 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 42,917,587 shares at Rs 1.29 per share and Pak International Bulk with 33,969,303 shares at Rs 5.96 per share.

Unilever Pakistan foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 96.84 per share price, closing at Rs 18,263.67, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 92.57 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,018.23.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 61.88 per share closing at Rs 7,300.00 followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs 28.60 decline to close at Rs 896.39.

