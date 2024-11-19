PSX Reaches Historic Level Of 95,856 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 861.00 points, a positive change of 0.91 percent, closing all time high at 95,856.67 points as compared to 94,995.67 points on the last trading day.
A total of 830,931,008 shares were traded during the day as compared to 765,206,618 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.019 billion against Rs. 23.924 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 460 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 249 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 55 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 60,058,856 shares at Rs 10.24 per share, K-Electric Limited with 44,488,839 shares at Rs 5.24 per share and Cnergyico PK with 42,303,494 shares at Rs.4.64 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.120.10 per share price, closing at Rs 8,004.60, whereas the runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 70.20 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,070.86.
PIA Holding Company Limited B witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 59.37 per share closing at Rs 840.61 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 32.50 decline to close at Rs 19,117.50.
